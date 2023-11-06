Celebrate STEAM & games at Shreve Memorial Libraries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreve Memorial Libraries is inviting the community to take part in two special events this month!

NATIONAL STEAM DAY

National STEAM Day is held to recognize the importance of science, technology, engineering, art and math in education and childhood literacy. Observed yearly on Nov. 8, Shreve Memorial Libraries is celebrating for a whole week!

STEAM DAY ACTIVITIES FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8:

10:30 a.m. - STEAM Day with Miss Ladybug! at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch

1:00 p.m. - Drop-In STEAM Program: Let’s Play with Strawbees at the Blanchard Branch

3:00 p.m. - STEAM Day Challenge: “Unpoppable” Balloon at Rodessa Branch

3:30 p.m. - Kids’ STEAM Day: Butter Slime at Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch

4:00 p.m. - Snap Circuits! at North Shreveport Branch

4:00 p.m. - Fibonacci Art at David Raines Branch

4:00 p.m. - STEAM Day Celebration at Mooretown Branch

4:30 p.m. - Hot Ice Experiment at Atkins Branch

4:30 p.m. - STEAM Day Black Pepper Chase at West Shreveport Branch

4:30 p.m. - STEAM Day Critical Thinking Activities at Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch

4:30 p.m. - Whippersnapper Wednesday: STEAM Day/Leaf Art at Broadmoor Branch

5:00 p.m. - Color Changing Chemistry Clock at David Raines Branch

For other events held throughout the week, click here.

INTERNATIONAL GAMES MONTH

International Games Month is a time for people of all ages to enjoy a variety of games.

Shreve Memorial Libraries will celebrate with classic board games, strategy games, card games, video games, playground games, trivia and bingo!

Find out what games are being held each day by clicking here.

