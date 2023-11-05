Trending warmer for your Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! I hope you all enjoyed your extra hour of sleep from the end of Daylight Savings Time! This week will start off dry and warm with temperatures reaching the 80′s in most areas by Monday or Tuesday. The humidity is slowly on the incline as well leading up to the cold front set up to move through early Thursday morning. After this front, we may get into a rinse and repeat pattern for the next few days after as temperatures may struggle to reach around the average.

Today’s sky conditions feature a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day mainly for the western portions of the region but they look to build overnight as we head into our Monday. Not much really to expect from today other than lots of sunshine and a warm feel for the day and that’s going to be the story for the next few days until Thursday.

After the cold front arrives, our temperatures will fall below average, but not as far as what we saw this past week with lows in the 30′s and high’s in the 50′s. We can expect a less dramatic drop with high’s in the 60′s and low’s in the 40′s and they will slowly start to climb back around the average as we navigate through daily small rain chances for the next few days after the front.

