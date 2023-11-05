Getting Answers
Off-duty TAPD male officer, woman shot in Texarkana; Arkansas State Police investigating

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to a shooting and discovered one of the shooting victims was a fellow TAPD officer.

On Nov. 5, at approximately 10:36 a.m., the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) responded to a call that reported two people shot in the 4800 block of Parkland. When officers arrived, they discovered that an off-duty male TAPD officer and a woman had been shot.

Both people were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

