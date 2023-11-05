Getting Answers
NWLA SHRM hosts 66th anniversary gala event

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was an exciting night for the Northwest Louisiana Society for Human Resource Management (NWLA SHRM). The nonprofit organization hosted a special gala event to celebrate the chapter’s 66th anniversary.

Dozens gathered at the gala that took place at Bally’s Shreveport Casino from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event featured dinner, dancing and also awards. Several companies’ human resources departments were recognized at the event.

According to their website, NWLA SHRM’s goal is to fulfill the needs of our membership through education and networking. It’s designed for community members interested in the HR profession to share expertise and create innovative solutions on people-management issues, and to proactively provide leadership, education, and research to human resource professionals, media, governments, non-governmental organizations, businesses, and academic institutions.

Some attendees earned HR awards and scholarships at the gala.

