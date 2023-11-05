Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
LSU and Alabama supporters unite throughout the Ark-La-Tex to share stories of fandom

Fans from both sides unite to watch the 88th edition of this storied rivalry
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “There’s a lot of [Alabama] fans here, there’s a lot of LSU fans here. Kind of like Saints-Cowboys. It’s a deep rivalry, and not a lot of people like each other on that as well, " says LSU fan Lane Dossett.

Fans of all ages packed out several establishments all over the Ark-La-Tex.

“LSU-Alabama rivalry is - you can’t compare it to anything else, " says Damon Tilton. “This week is just crazy for both sides.”

Some even stepping into hostile territory.

“I’m only here working. I work in the oilfield. I’m actually from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, " says Alabama fan Steaderick Diggins. “This rivalry means everything. Normally, it’s the road to the SEC Championship every year.”

While our cameras out were out, we caught up with several longtime LSU fans who shared some interesting stories.

“My first cousin was the captain and quarterback for the first LSU football team in 1893. He played one game, and got beat 34-0 by Tulane, “ says Rocky Pleasant.

“Well, I was at LSU, I graduated from LSU in 1960. But, I was there when Billy Cannon ran the ball back against Ole Miss, in 1958, when they won the National Championship, " says Sam Love.

