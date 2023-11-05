Getting Answers
LSP announces investigation into SPD officer-involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 911 records indicate that the incident may have occurred on Marquette Street in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

On Nov. 5, at 10:21 a.m. the Louisiana State Police announced they had been requested by the Shreveport Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Currently, investigators are working to process the crime scene and gather information.


Officer-involved shooting.(KSLA)

According to 911 records, the incident may have occurred around 8:45 a.m. during a traffic stop by the Shreveport Police Department on Marquette Street, between Canal Boulevard and Bowie Street.

911 records say, over 25 units have responded to the scene of the incident.

Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

