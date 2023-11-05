Getting Answers
Bossier Arts Council hosts a coffee-tasting experience, Art Never Tasted So Good: The Art of Coffee

Featuring Peter Lyons
A coffee tasting experience.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Arklatex Today) - If you are the type that likes a good cup of java in the morning, or anytime really, this is the event for you.

On Nov. 17, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., coffee lovers behold, Art Never Tasted So Good! The Art of Coffee feat. Peter Lyons will knock your socks off and expand your palate with a coffee-tasting event experience.

At the Bossier Arts Council (BAC), 630 Barksdale Boulevard, join the two-time Most M’Artisnal winner, Peter Lyons of Lyons Pride Coffee for an evening of entertainment as you explore the world, one cup at a time.

Tickets for the event are $40. To purchase yours visit https://bit.ly/46gd6OZ.

Discover Lyons Pride Coffee by visiting the website, https://lyonspridecoffee.com/.

