Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

$50 million campaign announced to help improve Centenary College

By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Centenary College announced a $50 million campaign for new plans to improve the college.

The campaign will help the college improve, and it will be split into four parts. The campaign goal is split into 4 categories, including creating a new school of health sciences, providing start-up funds for new academic programs and increasing scholarship resources for students.

Christopher Holoman, Centenary’s president, said this campaign will continue to provide students with state-of-the-art facilities.

“Our number one goal is to continue to grow enrollment while we continue to provide a great education, so, yes, the new programs that we will be hosting, in our science facilities, our new athletics teams, that the transportation fund is funding,” he said.

Some renovations and projects that are a part of the campaign have already started.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD: Man kills estranged wife, then self in MLK neighborhood
Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Yazmin Webb, 16
Police looking for teen who reportedly ran away from home after argument with family
Juvenile arrest
Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested

Latest News

Budweiser Clydesdales parade through Texarkana
Centenary College announces $50 million campaign
Centenary College announces $50 million campaign
Residents gather for Day of the Dead Festival in downtown Shreveport
NWLA SHRM hosts 66th anniversary gala event
NWLA SHRM hosts 66th anniversary gala event