$50 million campaign announced to help improve Centenary College

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Centenary College announced a $50 million campaign for new plans to improve the college.

The campaign will help the college improve, and it will be split into four parts. The campaign goal is split into 4 categories, including creating a new school of health sciences, providing start-up funds for new academic programs and increasing scholarship resources for students.

Christopher Holoman, Centenary’s president, said this campaign will continue to provide students with state-of-the-art facilities.

“Our number one goal is to continue to grow enrollment while we continue to provide a great education, so, yes, the new programs that we will be hosting, in our science facilities, our new athletics teams, that the transportation fund is funding,” he said.

Some renovations and projects that are a part of the campaign have already started.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.