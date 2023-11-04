Getting Answers
SPD: Man kills woman, then self in MLK neighborhood

(Arizona's Family)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man reportedly broke into a home, shooting and killing a victim and then himself.

On Nov. 3, at 10:21 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When officers arrived, they discovered two people dead inside of a residence.

SPD says that the initial investigation revealed that a man had forcibly made entry into the front door of the home, and then shot and killed an adult woman before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

