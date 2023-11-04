Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man found shot dead in Mansfield, La.

Investigation underway.
Investigation underway.(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A man was found lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound, deputies tried to resuscitate him.

On Nov. 3, in the late evening hours, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Mary Street, in Mansfield, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man, lying face down on the ground unresponsive, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies rendered CPR and the victim was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Frank Edwards Jr., 26, of Mansfield.

“Our condolences to family and friends during this difficult time,” stated Mark Pierce of DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact DPSO at 318-872-3956 or submit your tip anonymously at www.P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
SPD: Man kills estranged wife, then self in MLK neighborhood
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Yazmin Webb, 16
Police looking for teen who reportedly ran away from home after argument with family
Juvenile arrest
Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested

Latest News

Quinton Peace Age: 22
Man found guilty of Chavez Parker slaying
SPD: Man kills estranged wife, then self in MLK neighborhood
Wiley College is now officially Wiley University. The announcement was made Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
Wiley College announces name change as part of Homecoming festivities
K9 Officer Bane
Nonprofit helping bring K-9 officers back to Miller County