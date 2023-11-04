Man found shot dead in Mansfield, La.

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A man was found lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound, deputies tried to resuscitate him.

On Nov. 3, in the late evening hours, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Mary Street, in Mansfield, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man, lying face down on the ground unresponsive, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies rendered CPR and the victim was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Frank Edwards Jr., 26, of Mansfield.

“Our condolences to family and friends during this difficult time,” stated Mark Pierce of DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact DPSO at 318-872-3956 or submit your tip anonymously at www.P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.