Man found guilty of Chavez Parker slaying

Quinton Peace Age: 22
Quinton Peace Age: 22
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A visit, with the pretense of smoking with a victim, turned out to be a planned robbery that turned deadly.

On Nov. 3, a six-woman, six-man jury unanimously found Quinton Peace, 24, guilty of shooting and killing Chavez Parker, 29.

It happened on Dec. 21, 2021, Peace and a co-defendant, who will stand trial in December, came up with a plan to rob Parker before meeting with him on the pretense of smoking marijuana. Both suspects armed themselves with 9mm handguns and met at Parker’s house in the 6600 block of Melara Avenue.

Parker was shot four times in the upper body, including his head. Ballistic evidence showed that three of the four shots fired were from a gun that was in Peace’s possession at the time of his arrest in Fort Worth, Texas, where he fled after the murder.

Testimony and evidence at the trial established that Peace returned to the crime scene 10 minutes later due to concern he left evidence at the scene. Peace then got into the victim’s car and drove it to the Linwood Home Apartments, driving while seated on the lap of his dead victim, whom he was unable to move into the passenger seat. An eye witness testified that when Peace returned to the apartment complex, he was amused and laughing. As Peace was wiping down the car in the apartment parking lot he was spotted by two Shreveport Police officers on proactive patrol. That is when Peace fled to Texas.

On Nov. 8, Peace will return to court, where he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

