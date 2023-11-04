Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

LSP Colonel announces retirement

Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis
Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis(LSP)
By Robb Hays
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis has announced he will retire at the beginning of next year.

In an email sent to troopers Saturday, Davis says he will step down from his post effective January 8, 2024.

Davis, a Baton Rouge native, has held the post since October 2020. Governor-elect Jeff Landry, who takes office in January, will be responsible for naming the next person to head that agency.

The following is a release from the office of Colonel Lamar A. Davis:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD: Man kills estranged wife, then self in MLK neighborhood
Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Yazmin Webb, 16
Police looking for teen who reportedly ran away from home after argument with family
Juvenile arrest
Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested

Latest News

Investigation underway.
Man found shot dead in Mansfield, La.
Quinton Peace Age: 22
Man found guilty of Chavez Parker slaying
SPD: Man kills estranged wife, then self in MLK neighborhood
Wiley College is now officially Wiley University. The announcement was made Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
Wiley College announces name change as part of Homecoming festivities