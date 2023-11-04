Getting Answers
Another sunny and dry weekend!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! The weather is looking great once again as we are expecting temperatures in the 70′s calm winds, low humidity, and sunny skies all around! This warm and dry stretch looks to have temperatures well into the 80′s for the start of the next work week with some cloud cover passing by occasionally throughout the next few days, but another weather maker is on the way.

Temperatures for today remain in the 70′s and conditions will remain dry. Today will be a great day to sit outside and enjoy the southern warmth and appreciate not having low temperatures just yet like some of our friends in the Northeastern US. This high pressure system will take its sweet time to leave the area and head eastward before we finally see some rain again.

Speaking of, our next weather maker is in sight and it does not look to bring much rainfall for us, sadly. But, we do look to see another cool down in temperatures, not as big as the last one, but enough to push temperatures below average for the time being. So, if you have any plans this weekend, the weather is looking great for them and I hope you enjoy it!

