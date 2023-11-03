Getting Answers
Wiley College announces name change as part of Homecoming festivities

Wiley College is now officially Wiley University. The announcement was made Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
Wiley College is now officially Wiley University. The announcement was made Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.(KSLA)
By Jasmine Franklin and Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Wiley College is starting a new chapter.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the college announced it will be changing its name to Wiley University. The school will also be adding three master’s degree programs.

The announcement comes after Wiley received a gift that erased student debt to the institution and was part of the school’s 2023 Homecoming festivities. President Herman J. Felton Jr. spearheaded the announcement Friday morning.

“We’re on the cusp of yet another defining moment for the nation through Wiley College. With the unwavering support of our students, alumni, faculty, and staff, we’re setting the stage for the next phase of the Wiley legacy,” President Felton said.

The theme of this year’s Homecoming is “Returning to Our Roots.”

