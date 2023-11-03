Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Warming up into the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! We continue the warming trend today with highs rising to the low-70s this afternoon. Sunny and clear skies are expected all day, just like yesterday, with nothing getting in the way of the sunshine. We’ll be staying comfortable too so this will be a lovely afternoon to get out and enjoy. Tonight, temperatures won’t get quite as cold as the last couple of nights, lows will drop to the low-40s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer and just as sunny with highs in the mid and upper-70s. That is pretty much it for the rest of the weekend, really. Highs in the 80s are likely come Sunday with continued brilliant sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week we are going to continue seeing highs in the 80s and sadly, the humidity will rise as well. Not out of control but more uncomfortable than it should be in the fall, we’ll see the temperatures and humidity peak on Wednesday before both the humidity and temperatures drop to the 70s on Thursday. We have another cold front on the way for late next week and it looks to drop the temperatures closer to average and bring rain chances back to the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
Juvenile arrest
Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested
Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Love's Travel Stops opens location in Shreveport.
Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Shreveport
TraDavion Hughes, DOB 05/07/98
Shreveport man found guilty of Brownlee slaying

Latest News

Warmer today with sunny skies
Austin's Friday Morning Weather Update
Pleasant end to the work week
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update
Warming trend ahead
Stretch of great fall weather ahead!
Nice end to the week
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update