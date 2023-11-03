Warming up into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! We continue the warming trend today with highs rising to the low-70s this afternoon. Sunny and clear skies are expected all day, just like yesterday, with nothing getting in the way of the sunshine. We’ll be staying comfortable too so this will be a lovely afternoon to get out and enjoy. Tonight, temperatures won’t get quite as cold as the last couple of nights, lows will drop to the low-40s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer and just as sunny with highs in the mid and upper-70s. That is pretty much it for the rest of the weekend, really. Highs in the 80s are likely come Sunday with continued brilliant sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week we are going to continue seeing highs in the 80s and sadly, the humidity will rise as well. Not out of control but more uncomfortable than it should be in the fall, we’ll see the temperatures and humidity peak on Wednesday before both the humidity and temperatures drop to the 70s on Thursday. We have another cold front on the way for late next week and it looks to drop the temperatures closer to average and bring rain chances back to the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.