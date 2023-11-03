Warm and quiet stretch of weather ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A warming trend has begun and temperatures will continue to climb through the middle of next week. A cold front will bring temperatures back down toward the end of the week, but not before they climb to near record highs.

We’ll remain clear and calm this evening and into tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and back into the 50s this evening. By morning we’ll be chilly, but not cold enough for a frost or freeze, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday starts off mainly sunny. We’ll see a few afternoon clouds move in, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s for highs.

Clouds will increase some on Sunday although there will still be sunshine mixed in. After a cool start in the 50s look for a mild afternoon with temperatures approaching 80.

We’ll warm into the 80s the first half of next week getting as warm as the mid 80s by Wednesday. Overnight lows will climb back into the 60s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine along with more dry weather.

Our next cold front is on target to arrive Thursday. Rain looks limited to just a handful of showers at this time. Temperatures will begin to cool, dropping back into the 70s for highs Thursday and 60s on Friday.

Have a great weekend!

--Jeff

