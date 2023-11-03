Getting Answers
U.S. Army brings virtual reality air rescue experience to town

Semi-truck that houses the game and simulation is making its way to area schools
By Biskie Duncan and Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Army is showcasing its newest recruiting tool while it makes its way around Shreveport schools.

KSLA’s Biskie Duncan got a dose of virtual reality on board the semi-truck that houses the VR Air Rescue Experience (AS-11) — game and simulation.

Activities onboard the AS-11 include a VR simulation of an actual, close-to-reality air rescue mission while sitting in an interactive-chair wearing Oculus headsets — combining for a real-life experience of the Army’s Aviation and Aerial Defense community.

“The AS-11 is one of our more interactive experiences because it showcases a side of the Amry people forget, and that is our Aviation and Aerial Defense components,” said Capt. Edwin Medina, Shreveport recruiting company commander. “As an active-duty soldier, Army Aviation and Aerial Defense is always thrilling to see in action and has serious benefits because of it.”

The Army is bringing this VR experience to schools in local and surrounding areas until Nov. 10.

Go here to find your career in aviation and aerial defense.

