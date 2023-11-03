Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Tangipahoa Parish childhood home of Britney Spears hits market at $1.2 million

Tangipahoa Parish childhood home of Britney Spears hits market at $1.2 million
Tangipahoa Parish childhood home of Britney Spears hits market at $1.2 million
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - Nestled away north of Kentwood near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line, the childhood home of Britney Spears is now on the market.

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.(Source: ZUMA/MGN)

This 1.87-acre estate includes a 2,300 sq ft residence complete with the original dance studio where the star’s career began.

Britney Spears’ childhood home is on the market in Kentwood, Louisiana for $1,200,000. Dance studio included. The home...

Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Located at 14550 Greenlaw Church Road, the house offers a quiet setting and comes with furnishings from Spears’ early life, adding to its authenticity as a piece of music history. Owning this property is not just about the space but about the connection to Spears’ legacy.

Listed at $1.2 million, the Tangipahoa Parish property presents an opportunity to own a unique part of entertainment history.

For those interested in this rare offer, details and viewings can be arranged through the estate agent.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
Juvenile arrest
Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested
Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Love's Travel Stops opens location in Shreveport.
Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Shreveport
TraDavion Hughes, DOB 05/07/98
Shreveport man found guilty of Brownlee slaying

Latest News

Sabine Parish drug dealer receives 29 year federal prison sentence
$7.9M available in unclaimed state income tax refunds
Former Barksdale Air Force Base civilian employee sentenced for child pornography
Caddo sheriff's deputies responded to an oil spill on Hwy. 170 between McArthur Drive and Roy...
Caddo deputies respond to second oil spill in as many weeks
Garrett Simmons
Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles turns himself in