Shelby Co. Sheriff Kevin Windham will not seek re-election as he recovers from double lung transplant

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Kevin Windham will not be returning to his position as sheriff of Shelby County after undergoing a double lung transplant surgery Aug. 22.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shared this statement from Windham:

Let me start off by saying how thankful I am for the residents of Shelby County. Many of you I have known for my entire life, and others of you I have grown to know over the years. I am very thankful for the relationships I have gained during my time in law enforcement and as your Sheriff.

In August 2023, I underwent a double lung transplant. My progress has been steady and I am continuing to heal. This was a life changing experience for not only me, but for my family as well. I am eternally grateful for my donor and their gift that saved my life.

At this time, my medical team does not feel it will be in my best interest to seek re-election as your Sheriff. The first year after transplant is considered critical, and I am in full understanding that I have to take care of myself. While this was not easy to hear, or accept, I trust their expertise, and know that God has a plan for the rest of my life. I put my full trust in Him, knowing that he will continue to see me through this journey.

It is my plan to be back in the office after the New Year. I still have one year to serve our as your Sheriff, and I will continue to fulfill this role to the best of my abilities. It has been a true honor to serve the citizens of Shelby County.

Please continue to remember my family and myself in your prayers during this time. We appreciate every single one of you.

