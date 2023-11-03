Senior Focus: Exploring long-term care options

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seniors, senior citizens, the elderly, our loved ones.

There comes a time when we must consider long-term care options for them. Both at home and elsewhere. There’s home health care, assisted living, nursing homes and more.

So how do we navigate those decisions?

Monica Wright, executive director of the Caddo Council on Aging, joined us Thursday in the KSLA Cafe to help sort that out.

We asked:

What are the warning signs that families should be looking for?

How do we know that one of our loved ones who has been managing on their own probably needs some assistance?

Once we decide that someone needs help, how do we go about finding a caregiver and what should we consider?

Sometimes all a loved one needs is a little help with daily chores or meals. What kind of options do we have for part-time help of that kind?

And what if more than that is needed? What if we need full-time help?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

