Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Sabine Parish drug dealer receives 29 year federal prison sentence

(WCAX)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - During a traffic stop, a bag with a gun and drugs was found under the suspect’s seat.

On Nov. 2, Scott William Wood, 41, of Noble, Louisiana was sentenced to a total of 29 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. The first sentence was for 22 years for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, 5 years for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and an additional 2 years for revocation of his supervised probation with each sentence to run consecutively.

On Dec. 26, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Wood was seated as the front passenger. The deputy discovered a small zippered bag on the front floorboard underneath where Wood was sitting. Inside the bag was a loaded Glock model 43X 9 mm pistol and a clear bag containing approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine.

Wood admitted to intending to distribute the drugs to other individuals. He pleaded guilty to the offense of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with furtherance of drug trafficking.

At the time of his arrest, Wood was on supervised release from being convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Nov. 21, 2013, and was previously sentenced to a 120-month sentence for that offense.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
Juvenile arrest
Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested
Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Love's Travel Stops opens location in Shreveport.
Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Shreveport
TraDavion Hughes, DOB 05/07/98
Shreveport man found guilty of Brownlee slaying

Latest News

$7.9M available in unclaimed state income tax refunds
Former Barksdale Air Force Base civilian employee sentenced for child pornography
Caddo sheriff's deputies responded to an oil spill on Hwy. 170 between McArthur Drive and Roy...
Caddo deputies respond to second oil spill in as many weeks
Garrett Simmons
Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles turns himself in