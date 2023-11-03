Getting Answers
Police looking for teen who reportedly ran away from home after argument with family

Yazmin Webb, 16
Yazmin Webb, 16(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a teenager who reportedly ran away from home.

Family members reported Yazmin Webb, 16, as a runaway Thursday night (Nov. 2) after she left her home following an argument with family. Webb is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs. She has black hair. She was last seen wearing multi-colored leggings, a white t-shirt, and multi-colored shoes. She left the house carrying a turquoise backpack.

Police say Webb reportedly suffers from an undisclosed medical condition.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts should call SPD immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Police want to remind the public that anyone who harbors a runaway will be criminally charged.

