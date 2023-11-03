North DeSoto defeats Northwood to win District 1-4A championship
Griffins have won nine straight games in 2023 season
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - The first have of the North DeSoto versus Northwood game was a shootout. Both teams kept matching each other on the scoreboard, no matter how they got the football.
The Griffins clinch the District 1-4A championship, with the 64-29 win over the Falcons.
Both teams await who they will draw in the opening round of the LHSAA postseason.
