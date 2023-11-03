Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

North DeSoto defeats Northwood to win District 1-4A championship

Griffins have won nine straight games in 2023 season
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - The first have of the North DeSoto versus Northwood game was a shootout. Both teams kept matching each other on the scoreboard, no matter how they got the football.

The Griffins clinch the District 1-4A championship, with the 64-29 win over the Falcons.

Both teams await who they will draw in the opening round of the LHSAA postseason.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
Water restored in Bossier City; boil advisory issued
Juvenile arrest
Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested
Derailment in Rodessa, La.
Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy. 1 closed

Latest News

Christian Turner scored four touchdowns, scored a pair of two-point conversions in the 36-35...
Haughton High School’s Christian Turner is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Gents score a touchdown
Undefeated Centenary football visits Arkansas Baptist this weekend
Gents and Pilots meet at the Gold Dome
LSU-Shreveport edges rival Centenary in thrilling Kings Highway clash
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Brian Ferentz out after 2023-24 season