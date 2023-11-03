Nonprofit helping bring K-9 officers back to Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The nonprofit focuses on local police and firefighters in Bowie and Miller counties.

The nonprofit, ArkLaTex 100 Club is assisting Miller County Sheriff’s Office to bring back K-9 officers, as it is a program that can save a first responder’s life. ArkLaTex 100 Club’s main goal is to raise funds for the dependents of first responders lost in the line of duty, but remaining funds are used to purchase any unbudgeted but necessary life-saving equipment and additional training.

“It’s going to be a multipurpose dog it will be narcotics, tracking, and apprehension,” says Wayne Easley, Miller County Sheriff.

Miller County Sheriff Wayne Easley said it has been 14 years since the department had a K-9 officer.

“Our budget don’t allow for the cost of a dog they are very expensive,” Easley explains.

However, progress has been made on the K-9 program thanks to the nonprofit’s help.

“We are going to provide the relatives of the loved one if a first responder of Miller or Bowie counties should be lost in the line of duty we will pay them immediately on the death of that officer or firefighters,” says ArkLaTex 100 Club President Kelley Krisp.

According to club president Kelly Krisp, a secondary mission is providing grants to emergency agencies to purchase equipment for non-budgeted items. Thursday evening the nonprofit presented just over $79,000 to eleven law enforcement agencies and fire departments including the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is raised locally and stays locally so the money is raised in this area sometimes it’s private donors sometimes we have fundraisers and the money does not leave this area,” says Krisp.

Krisp says the ArkLaTex 100 is always in need of more members and donations to accomplish its mission.

“I get that question all the time what can I do to support the men and women who help our community and that is a great way to do it is to help this club,” says Krisp.

ArkLaTex 100 Club has served the area for the past seven years.

