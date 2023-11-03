Mother mourns teen son who died due to brain injuries after falling from truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “He was the greatest person ever. He was my miracle baby,” a grieving mother said.

Family members describe 18-year-old Kristian Darden as a bright kid with a heart made of gold.

Kristian Darden, 18 (Wanda Page)

Kristian Darden was having fun, hanging out with friends early Sunday on Oct. 29, off Clyde Fant Parkway when he fell from his friend’s truck and hit his head on the ground.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Wreck on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway leaves man fighting for his life]

“He always liked doing crazy stuff, and he decided to do it,” Wanda Page, Darden’s mother, said.

Tire marks are still spread across the parking lot off Clyde Fant, and Page says the marks are from the accident that are from her son’s death.

Page told KSLA her son’s friends were racing around the parking lot just after midnight. She says Kristian was holding on to the back of a pickup truck with his feet on the bumper as his friends were speeding around the lot. The driver then lost control of the vehicle causing Darden to fall off.

“It just ended up a tragic accident. The guy lost control, and [Kristian] fell off. And when he fell off, he hit his head just the right way, and he ended up brain dead,” Page said.

Darden spent several days in the hospital but died Wednesday, Nov.1 due to traumatic brain injuries. Because he was an organ donor, Darden’s donation helped save five peoples’ lives.

“Oh God, he touched so, so many people,” Page said.

Family members remember the former Northwood High School student as a bright, funny, and loving spirit.

Page says she feels law enforcement could take more action against teens gathering late at night off Clyde Fant, including closing the park completely after dark to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

“They need to look them gates like their supposed to be and keep these kids from doing this,” Page said. “And maybe we can stop the tragedy and stop these parents from hurting the way I’m hurting right now.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.