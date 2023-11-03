Man pleads guilty to deadly 2021 Broadmoor shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The man who shot a male acquaintance of his ex-girlfriend’s back in 2021 pleaded guilty to manslaughter in court Thursday, Nov. 2.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports Marshall Adkins, 27, pleaded guilty to the killing, which happened on Oct. 7, 2021 at a home on Ockley Drive. Early that day, Adkins showed up at the home of a friend looking for his ex-girlfriend. The DA’s office says Adkins told a friend if his ex was with Jonathan Bellot, he’d shoot him. Adkins then called his ex-girlfriend and told her he had a gun and was going to shoot Bellot.

The DA’s office says when Bellot and the ex-girlfriend showed up at the house on Ockley, Adkins came out armed with a rifle, which he pointed at them. Bellot rolled down the car window, and Adkins hit him in the face with the rifle. The DA goes on to say the two men struggled over the weapon before Adkins ultimately regained control of it and shot Bellot in the face through the car window.

PREVIOUS VIDEO: Homicide suspect’s arrest resurrects discussion of why some convicts are out of jail

Adkins ran away from the scene, but was found nearby by an SPD K9. He was arrested, and confessed to shooting Bellot, the DA’s office says.

Adkins is already serving a 20-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The 25-year sentence Adkins received in this case will be served consecutive to his current one. The DA’s office says Bellot’s family agreed to this sentence.

