Looking for something fun to do the weekend of Nov. 3?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Paul Savage with Shreveport Secrets has the lowdown on what’s going on in Shreveport-Bossier this weekend (Nov. 4 and 5).

MAD SCIENTISTS’ BASH AT SCI-PORT

The 2023 Mad Scientists’ Bash is a fundraiser benefitting Sci-Port Discovery Center. Donors will enable to center to start a much-needed upgrade to bring more hands-on exhibits and experiences to Sci-Port. Entertainment will be provided by Windstorm. The event will feature a silent auction, curated cocktails by Chase Boytin, a lab coat fashion contest, and much more. Tickets are $150 each, with tables and sponsorships starting at $1,000. Click here to buy tickets. The fundraiser will be held Friday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Sci-Port Discovery Center, located at 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy. in Shreveport.

The annual Mad Scientists' Bash fundraiser for Sci-Port Discovery Center will be held Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Sci-Port)

PAWS & CLAUS

Flying Heart Brewing & Pub on the East Bank in Bossier City is hosting a pet photo session with Santa Claus. The event is Sunday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. Sessions are $30 each with a maximum of four pets.

Get your pets' Christmas photos taken at the Paws & Claus event on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Flying Heart Brewing & Pub)

LSU VS ALABAMA WATCH PARTY

The Seventh Tap Brewing Project is hosting a watch party for the LSU/Bama football game on Saturday, Nov. 4. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. The game will be on KSLA. The party gets going at 6 p.m. The brewery is located at 2640 Linwood Ave.

Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (The Seventh Tap Brewing Project)

2023 CHRISTMAS REVEL

On Saturday, Nov. 4, 318 Art Co. is hosting a Christmas shopping event featuring local artists and businesses. There are around 75 rotating artists at 318 Art Co. Shoppers can browse art, pottery, sculptures, décor, jewelry, gifts, and more. Complimentary cocktails and treats will be provided. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 318 Art Co. is located at 750 Southfield Rd., Suite A in Shreveport.

318 Art Co. is hosting the 2023 Christmas Revel shopping event Saturday, Nov. 4. (318 Art Co.)

