Krewe of Barkus and Meoux to host annual Pet Royalty Reveal
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bring your pets and come party with the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux this weekend!
The krewe will be hosting their annual Pet Royalty Reveal on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Seventh Tap, located at 2640 Linwood Ave. There will be food trucks, a costume contest for the pets, and a Second Line pet parade. Also, the LSU vs. Alabama game will be projected on an outdoor screen for everyone to enjoy.
Fundraising for the event began Oct. 1 and will end Nov. 3 at midnight.
On Nov. 2, Auburn Brasher and Kenny Frizzell joined KSLA to tell us all about this annual event.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.