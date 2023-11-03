Getting Answers
Home heating safety tips as temperatures begin to drop

By Tamer Knight
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After months of record-breaking heat, we’re starting to see bitter, cold temperatures which means people will soon begin to turn on heaters or other appliances.

On Nov. 2, KSLA spoke with the Shreveport Fire Department, and they provided a few tips to keep you and your family safe while using your space heaters this winter.

“We always want to make sure that you’re following manufactures’ recommendations on all of those appliances with electric space heaters,” Chief Clarence Reese Jr. said. “Matter of fact, any heat producing appliance, you want to make sure you’re plugging it directly into the wall, never using an extension cord. Also, keep it about three feet away from anything that is combustible.”

Fireplace safety

“You want to make sure it has been professionally inspected, annually. Make sure that’s being done. If it needs to be cleaned, that professional can tell you if it needs to be cleaned, and you want to do that before you start burning,” Chief Reese explained. “You want to make sure you’re using aged wood. And of course, make sure the flue is open.”

An HVAC technician recommends yearly maintenance on your home heating system before cranking the heater on.

“A yearly maintenance, a fall maintenance, done on your furnace before you do that start up, so that you can make sure everything is running efficiently,” Air Pros manager Joe Rivers said.

He says a slight burning smell is fine when during that first startup of the season, but it shouldn’t last long.

“Burn off that dust. The first time that flame hits that cold metal the first time in a few months, it’ll smell. It’ll have that burning smell, but it’s not unusual,” Rivers explained.

Rivers says keeping your heater under 80 degrees is ideal during the winter. Anything over 80 degrees is overworking your heating system.

