Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Former Barksdale Air Force Base civilian employee sentenced for child pornography

(KWTX)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man working as a historian on BAFB was found to have downloaded child porn and soliciting minors for nude photos.

On Nov. 2, Christopher Allen-Shinn, 44, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 17 years and six months on child pornography charges followed by five years of supervised release.

Allen-Shinn pleaded guilty on March 30, 2022, to a bill of information charging him with one count of receipt of child pornography. The charge was brought due to an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) OF Barksdale (BAFB) into several cyber-tip reports received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in April 2021.

The NCMEC reports indicated that a Dropbox account registered to a BAFB resident was being used to store child pornography on a cloud account. Investigators with the Louisiana State Attorney General’s Office and OSI reviewed 37 images forwarded by NCMEC and confirmed that the images contained child porn and uncovered that the Dropbox account was registered to Christopher Allen-Shinn’s residence on BAFB, where he was employed as a historian.

A search warrant was executed at his residence on April 12, 2021. During the search, agents examined his computer devices and storage media. Multiple images of child porn were discovered. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the defendant received the images of child porn from Dec. 2020 to April 2021. The images included sexually explicit images that the defendant solicited from minor females in exchange for money during the time Allen-Shinn was a full-time employee at BAFB.

Allen-Shinn admitted to downloading child porn and to soliciting underage females online for sexually explicit images in exchange for money.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
Juvenile arrest
Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested
Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Love's Travel Stops opens location in Shreveport.
Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Shreveport
TraDavion Hughes, DOB 05/07/98
Shreveport man found guilty of Brownlee slaying

Latest News

$7.9M available in unclaimed state income tax refunds
Caddo sheriff's deputies responded to an oil spill on Hwy. 170 between McArthur Drive and Roy...
Caddo deputies respond to second oil spill in as many weeks
Garrett Simmons
Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles turns himself in
Marshall Adkins, DOB: 12/15/1995
Man pleads guilty to deadly 2021 Broadmoor shooting