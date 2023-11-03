Former Barksdale Air Force Base civilian employee sentenced for child pornography

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man working as a historian on BAFB was found to have downloaded child porn and soliciting minors for nude photos.

On Nov. 2, Christopher Allen-Shinn, 44, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 17 years and six months on child pornography charges followed by five years of supervised release.

Allen-Shinn pleaded guilty on March 30, 2022, to a bill of information charging him with one count of receipt of child pornography. The charge was brought due to an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) OF Barksdale (BAFB) into several cyber-tip reports received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in April 2021.

The NCMEC reports indicated that a Dropbox account registered to a BAFB resident was being used to store child pornography on a cloud account. Investigators with the Louisiana State Attorney General’s Office and OSI reviewed 37 images forwarded by NCMEC and confirmed that the images contained child porn and uncovered that the Dropbox account was registered to Christopher Allen-Shinn’s residence on BAFB, where he was employed as a historian.

A search warrant was executed at his residence on April 12, 2021. During the search, agents examined his computer devices and storage media. Multiple images of child porn were discovered. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the defendant received the images of child porn from Dec. 2020 to April 2021. The images included sexually explicit images that the defendant solicited from minor females in exchange for money during the time Allen-Shinn was a full-time employee at BAFB.

Allen-Shinn admitted to downloading child porn and to soliciting underage females online for sexually explicit images in exchange for money.

