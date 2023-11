SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Foodie Friday again!

On Friday, Nov. 3, KSLA featured CJ’s Grub Shack. Kristina Thomason owns the food truck and joined KSLA live to talk about their start in the food service industry.

Follow CJ’s Grub Shack on Facebook to keep up with where the food truck is located.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Foodie Friday: CJ's Grub Shack and the owner Kristina Thomason

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.