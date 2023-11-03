Embrace the afterlife at Day of the Dead Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (Arklatex Today) - Enjoy grand festivities as you honor your loved ones and immerse yourself in Hispanic culture.

On Nov. 4, from noon until 10 p.m., at the Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport, 101 Crockett Street, the Hispanic Heritage Association of Northwest Louisiana and 318 Latino is hosting the Day of the Dead Festival Shreveport 2023. The festival is described as a thrilling El Día de Muertos festival, a grand celebration of culture and traditions from Mexico and beyond. The organizations invite all to come and enjoy the cultural festival to bring joy and create memories while supporting the Latin community.

“Your attendance not only brings joy and memories but also supports programs for the Latin community, making it a celebration with a meaningful purpose. Honor your loved ones in style,” says the Facebook event page.

Attendees are invited to discover the magic of “pan de muerto”, savoring a taste of the past at this free-to-attend event.

Event features and activities:

Giant 12-ft tall catrinas

Interactive activities for kids

Musical performances

Mariachi band

Food vendors

Create-your-own souvenirs

Schedule:

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Building altars

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Kids activities (paper altars, coloring catrinas, sugar skull decoration, Lotería Mexicana, craft catrinas, etc.

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Day of the Dead Car Show with over 35 categories. Pre-registration is $15 or $20 for the day of the show and will benefit elementary school literacy programs.

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Folklore Dances Day of the Dead

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Aztec dancers (rituals dance)

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. mariachi band

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. altar winners announcement

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Catrina contest

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Los Rancheritos (Norteño Band)

8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sol de la Cumbia (Tropical Music)

During the festival, those who get creative and take part in creating alters and catrina have a chance to win cash prizes.

Adult Category

1st Place Winner - $500 prize

2nd Place Runner-up - $250 prize

3rd Place Contestant - $150 prize

Kids Category

1st Place Winner - $150 prize

2nd Place Runner-up - $100 prize

3rd Place Contestant - $50 prize

Entry cost for the alter contest is $10 per entry and cantrina contest entry is $10 per entry for adults and $5 for kids. Rules and guidelines can be found at HHANWLA.ORG or in the registration information.

Register at https://www.hhanwla.org/dayofthedead.

