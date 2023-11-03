Community members celebrate launch of lighthouse network

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was a packed house at Morning Star Baptist Church as people got together to celebrate the launch of North Louisiana Interfaith’s community lighthouse network.

It consists of hubs that will have reliable backup power sources.

“We have neighborhood hubs that can respond with backup power and backup water during our most critical moments,” said Madison Poche, executive director of the Highland Center. “And so one really exciting part about this is the backup power is coming from modern solar panels and backup batteries.”

Thursday celebrated the launch of the Morning Star Baptist Church and Highland Center community hubs, safe havens for community members to turn to when there is a power outage.

The new imitative wants to strengthen the social fabric and prevent deaths from isolation during natural disasters.

“But if we have some strong community hubs, people can come to their lighthouse when the power is out to get basic resources that they need to survive,” Poche said.

On Thursday night, a third location was announced for a community hub, this one in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood.

“There will be people within 24 hours of a crisis or a disaster, there will be people calling on them, checking on them, to make sure they are OK, to see what their needs are,” said the Rev. Alvin Mays, pastor of Willow Chute Missionary Baptist Church.

Community members assisting each other also will help first responders, Mays added. “It will also take a lot of pressure off of our emergency responders because they won’t have to rely so much on handling emergency calls because the people in the community will be responsible of taking care of each other.”

Put together by North Louisiana Interfaith, one religious leader said it’s beautiful to work together to strengthen the community. “This is being put together by lots of different faith groups, not just churches but synagogues, mosques, others who are working together,” said Father John Henson of Episcopal Church for the Highlands.

Funding for the community lighthouse pilot program was approved by the Caddo Commission in June.

