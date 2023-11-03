Caddo deputies respond to second oil spill in as many weeks

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - For the second time in about two weeks, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an oil spill.

Caddo sheriff's deputies responded to an oil spill on Hwy. 170 between McArthur Drive and Roy Hoppy Hopkins Drive in Vivian on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (CPSO)

This one happened Thursday, Nov. 2 on Highway 170 between McArthur and Roy Hoppy Hopkins drives in Vivian. CPSO officials say an oil tanker collapsed and leaked 243 barrels of crude oil and salt water onto the highway, with some of the oil getting into nearby ditches. The sheriff’s office says the oil did not get into the water supply.

The road between McArthur and Roy Hoppy Hopkins drives will be closed until further notice while the spill is cleaned up.

A hazmat team with Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) will take over the investigation and mitigation efforts.

On Oct. 22, Caddo deputies also responded to a spill on Twelve Mile Bayou between LA 173 and LA 169.

