Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

AFL announces Voodoo football team coming to Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The Louisiana Voodoo is returning the Arena Football League in Lake Charles, La.
The Louisiana Voodoo is returning the Arena Football League in Lake Charles, La.(Louisiana Voodoo)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Voodoo football team is returning to the Arena Football League.

But unlike its previous stint when the team played in New Orleans, the Voodoo will be based in Lake Charles.

The Voodoo will play home games at the Lake Charles Event Center’s Sudduth Coliseum under the coaching of James Shiver. The AFL plans to launch in 2024, after being dormant since 2019.

The Lake Charles Event Center, formerly known as the Lake Charles Civic Center, has previously been home to the Land Sharks and the Swashbucklers indoor football teams.

Shiver was offensive coordinator for the Land Sharks. A graduate of the University of Lafayette with a master’s from Louisiana College, he most recently served as athletic director and head coach at St. Edmund High School. He is also the former head coach of the Montgomery Maulers of the National Indoor Football League, earning Coach of the Year honors.

“This is an exciting day for Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “Welcoming arena football back to Lake Charles with a legacy team like the Louisiana Voodoo is simply wonderful. This new partnership with the AFL offers further evidence of a very bright future for the Lake Charles Event Center. We look forward to making Lake Charles home to this team’s players, staff and management and cannot wait to see them make their way onto the turf for the first time in 2024.”

The New Orleans Voodoo played in the AFL from 2004-2008 and from 2010-2015.

Prior to the Voodoo era, Louisiana boasted the New Orleans Night franchise that briefly played in the AFL in 1991 and 1992.

The AFL has recently introduced several franchises, including the Nashville Katz, Oregon Blackbears, Iowa Rampage, Wichita Regulators, Salina Liberty, Southwest Kansas Storm, Rapid City Marshals, Albany Firebirds, Washington Wolfpack, Orlando Predators, Billings Outlaws and West Texas Desert Hawks.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
Juvenile arrest
Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested
Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Love's Travel Stops opens location in Shreveport.
Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Shreveport
TraDavion Hughes, DOB 05/07/98
Shreveport man found guilty of Brownlee slaying

Latest News

Griffins defeat the Falcons on the road
North DeSoto defeats Northwood to win District 1-4A championship
Christian Turner scored four touchdowns, scored a pair of two-point conversions in the 36-35...
Haughton High School’s Christian Turner is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Gents score a touchdown
Undefeated Centenary football visits Arkansas Baptist this weekend
Gents and Pilots meet at the Gold Dome
LSU-Shreveport edges rival Centenary in thrilling Kings Highway clash
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Brian Ferentz out after 2023-24 season