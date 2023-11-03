Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

$7.9M available in unclaimed state income tax refunds

(Pexels | MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Treasury:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program has added $7.9 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR). These funds are available to be claimed now.

Each year, the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Program receives funds from LDR stemming from uncashed state tax refunds. This year, the allocation consists of 26,273 unclaimed Louisiana tax refunds. These funds are now easily accessible to individuals who might have inadvertently lost track of their tax refunds.

“This $7.9 million belongs to the people of Louisiana, and we are eager to assist them in claiming what is rightfully theirs,” said State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “We make claiming your money easy. You can check online at LaCashClaim.org, or even from your smartphone using the LaWallet app.”

The State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program remains committed to safeguarding and returning unclaimed property to its rightful owners, reinforcing the program’s vital role in the community. To check if your state income tax refund is among the unclaimed property, citizens are encouraged to visit LaCashClaim.org or to call 888-925-4127 to search your name and file a claim.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
Juvenile arrest
Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested
Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Love's Travel Stops opens location in Shreveport.
Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Shreveport
TraDavion Hughes, DOB 05/07/98
Shreveport man found guilty of Brownlee slaying

Latest News

Former Barksdale Air Force Base civilian employee sentenced for child pornography
Caddo sheriff's deputies responded to an oil spill on Hwy. 170 between McArthur Drive and Roy...
Caddo deputies respond to second oil spill in as many weeks
Garrett Simmons
Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles turns himself in
Marshall Adkins, DOB: 12/15/1995
Man pleads guilty to deadly 2021 Broadmoor shooting