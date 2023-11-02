Getting Answers
Warming up into the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! It is a cold start to the day across the ArkLaTex with temperatures near or below freezing across most of the region this morning. Highs today will warm up compared to the start of the week with highs in the low to mid-60s possible. Plenty of sunshine is expected with very little in terms of cloud cover. Tonight, we’ll get cold again but not quite freezing, lows in the mid-30s.

Tomorrow, sunny skies and highs returning to the 70s and that will be the case come Saturday as well. We will start seeing slightly warmer nights in the ArkLaTex. Still nothing impactful in the weather through the weekend.

Sunday through Wednesday may see highs in the low-80s, which is above average for this time of year, and continued sunshine. Sadly the humidity will begin to climb next week along with the temperatures through Wednesday. Our next chance for rain doesn’t move in until next weekend.

