Undefeated Centenary football visits Arkansas Baptist this weekend
Gents have outscored opponents, 325-47, in their first season back in eight decades
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Gents continue to play well on both sides of the football.
Monday, the Gents defeated Texas Lutheran’s junior varsity team, 28-0.
Centenary’s defense has not allowed an opponent to score, since their Week one win over Mary Hardin-Baylor’s JV team, 34-27.
Byron Dawson’s team will visit Arkansas Baptist, Saturday at 2:00.
