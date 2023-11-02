Stretch of great fall weather ahead!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a few cold mornings and cool afternoons, milder weather is set to return over the weekend and continuing through much of next week. Sunny and dry conditions will be hanging around a while longer as well.

Tonight will bring clear skies and cold conditions again. A light frost is possible for most of the area with a few locations approaching freezing again. Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunny and warmer weather is back on Friday. We’ll see afternoon temperatures return to the low 70s.

The weekend looks fantastic with cool mornings and pleasantly mild afternoons. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and by Sunday we’ll warm to near 80. We also ‘fall back’ this weekend. Remember to set your clocks back by 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night. On the plus side, that means your weekend will be an hour longer, but starting Sunday, sunset will be shortly after 5pm.

Much of next week looks warm and continued quiet. Temperatures through the first half of the week will be well above average for early November with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Mornings will be much milder as well with overnight lows primarily in the 60s.

Our next cold front is showing up on Thursday. Rain chances look slim with the front, but do expect to cool back to around average by the end of the week with highs dropping back into the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

