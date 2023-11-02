Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport man found guilty of Brownlee slaying

TraDavion Hughes, DOB 05/07/98
TraDavion Hughes, DOB 05/07/98(SPD (Custom credit) | Shreveport Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A four-woman, eight-man jury took just over an hour to find a man guilty of second-degree murder.

On Nov. 1, Tradavion Hughes, 25, from Shreveport, was found guilty of shooting another man over a firearm in 2020.

It happened on Dec. 6, 2020. Brownlee, 22, and his girlfriend stopped at a gas station after leaving a local casino. Brownlee and Hughes engaged in friendly conversation but then got into a confrontation over a firearm. The fight ended with Brownlee wounded on the ground. Hughes then stood over Brownlee and shot him point-blank in the face.

Hughes will return to court on Jan. 10, where he faces a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Water restored in Bossier City; boil advisory issued
Derailment in Rodessa, La.
Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy. 1 closed
Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Mark Perez, DOB: 1/10/1986
Man wanted for alleged molestation of 2 kids under age 10

Latest News

DOTD crews inspecting road and bridge conditions along I-55 on Wed., Oct. 25 where 168 cars...
DOTD estimates I-55 repairs could take up to two weeks
RV fire on Barron Road.
Caddo Parish firefighters put out RV fire
On Barron Road, Caddo Parish firefighters combat an RV fire.
RV fire put out by Caddo Parish firefighters
Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
High-speed chase ends with fatal accident