Shreveport man found guilty of Brownlee slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A four-woman, eight-man jury took just over an hour to find a man guilty of second-degree murder.

On Nov. 1, Tradavion Hughes, 25, from Shreveport, was found guilty of shooting another man over a firearm in 2020.

It happened on Dec. 6, 2020. Brownlee, 22, and his girlfriend stopped at a gas station after leaving a local casino. Brownlee and Hughes engaged in friendly conversation but then got into a confrontation over a firearm. The fight ended with Brownlee wounded on the ground. Hughes then stood over Brownlee and shot him point-blank in the face.

Hughes will return to court on Jan. 10, where he faces a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

