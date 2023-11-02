NWLA Youth Summit to be held Nov. 4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is set to host its 2nd Annual Youth Summit.

The gathering is for kids ages 10-18 and their parents and will cover topics such as cyberbullying, dating etiquette and human trafficking, police engagement, and substance abuse.

Britney Green, of KeyPoint Leadership, will serve as the motivational speaker. The event will also feature door prizes.

LDH is hosting a youth summit Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (LDH)

On Wednesday (Nov. 1), KSLA was joined live in the KSLA Cafe by Yolanda Duckworth and Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite. Duckworth is an opioid prevention outreach coordinator with the Louisiana Office of Public Health, while Sgt. Willhite is the public information officer for the Police Department. They both talked about the importance of this summit.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

