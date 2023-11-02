Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KSLA) - An 11-year-old boy was arrested by Caddo Sheriff’s detectives for seriously injuring a one-year-old child, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred Sept. 3. The mother found the toddler unconscious and not breathing at a Mooringsport residence. She then performed CPR and revived the one-year-old.
During the sheriff’s investigation, Juvenile Detective Ray Saunders discovered the victim had received a serious head injury and that the child had been suffocated by an 11-year-old male.
The boy was arrested Nov. 1 for second-degree battery and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.
