Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KSLA) - An 11-year-old boy was arrested by Caddo Sheriff’s detectives for seriously injuring a one-year-old child, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred Sept. 3. The mother found the toddler unconscious and not breathing at a Mooringsport residence. She then performed CPR and revived the one-year-old.

During the sheriff’s investigation, Juvenile Detective Ray Saunders discovered the victim had received a serious head injury and that the child had been suffocated by an 11-year-old male.

The boy was arrested Nov. 1 for second-degree battery and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.