Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mother finds suffocated toddler; 11-year-old suspect arrested

Juvenile arrest
Juvenile arrest(CPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KSLA) - An 11-year-old boy was arrested by Caddo Sheriff’s detectives for seriously injuring a one-year-old child, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred Sept. 3. The mother found the toddler unconscious and not breathing at a Mooringsport residence. She then performed CPR and revived the one-year-old.

During the sheriff’s investigation, Juvenile Detective Ray Saunders discovered the victim had received a serious head injury and that the child had been suffocated by an 11-year-old male.

The boy was arrested Nov. 1 for second-degree battery and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Water restored in Bossier City; boil advisory issued
Derailment in Rodessa, La.
Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy. 1 closed
Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Gary Landon Harper
Bastrop “sugar daddy” sentenced to 25 years for soliciting sex from teenage girls on Snapchat

Latest News

Missing person
CPSO searching for missing 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s
Love's Travel Stops opens location in Shreveport.
Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Shreveport
DOTD crews inspecting road and bridge conditions along I-55 on Wed., Oct. 25 where 168 cars...
I-55 repairs could take up to two weeks, DOTD says
RV fire on Barron Road.
Caddo Parish firefighters put out RV fire