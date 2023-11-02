Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10

A look at Week 10 in the Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 14 Missouri (7-1, 3-1) at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

It's hard to overshadow an LSU-Alabama game in any season, but the SEC spotlight will certainly shine brightest when the surprising Tigers get their shot in the Eastern Division race with a visit to the two-time defending national champions.

Missouri has met almost every challenge behind quarterback Brady Cook, receiver Luther Burden III and tailback Cody Schrader to get within reach of the Bulldogs.

Cook has completed 70 percent of his passes this season with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Schrader is second in SEC rushing (807 yards) and tied for the top with nine TDs on the ground.

Still, Georgia is Georgia and the Bulldogs won their 25th consecutive game with a 43-20 romp over rival Florida last weekend. The Dawgs certainly miss star tight end Brock Bowers, who is out for the season, but Carson Beck is completing 70% of his throws.

BEST MATCHUP

No. 13 LSU (6-2, 4-1) at No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

This year's edition of the marquee game is a chance for the Tigers to get a leg up and a head-to-head tiebreaker in the SEC West Division race.

Both teams are streaking and led by quarterbacks in solid form. LSU has won its past three games including a 49-39 comeback win over No. 14 Missouri to start things; Alabama has won its past five after falling at home to No. 7 Texas in September.

Tigers passer Jayden Daniels has directed an offense that leads the country in points (47.4), total offense (552.9) and passing touchdowns (26). Jalen Milroe of Alabama leads the SEC and ranks third in the country at 16.33 yards per completion.

The Crimson Tide played closer-than-expected games in beating Texas A&M (26-20) and Arkansas (24-21) earlier in October before putting it on No. 19 Tennessee 34-20 last week.

LONG SHOT

Vanderbilt hasn't faced Auburn since 2016 and is a 12 1-2-point underdog at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, when the teams get together this week. The Commodores have fared well against the Tigers, with the series tied at 21-all. They had won two straight over Auburn before falling 23-16 seven years ago.

IMPACT PLAYER

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson. Imagine where the Bulldogs defense might be without the graduate linebacker. Watson, who finished second in the SEC with 113 tackles a year ago, is second this season behind teammate Jett Johnson. Watson, at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, leads the league with 7.5 sacks.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Auburn has forced a turnover in 17 straight games, the most since an 18-game streak that ended in 2008. .... Texas A&M's Tyreek Chappel and Josh DeBerry have helped the team give up the ninth fewest yards against the pass in the Power Five (73.1 yards a game). DeBerry has nine passes defended and Chappell five. ... No. 11 Ole Miss has nine rushing TDs from tailback Quinshon Judkins and seven from quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Rebels are the only teammates in the SEC with at least seven TDs on the ground. ... Due to injuries, South Carolina has used a different starting five on the offensive line each game this season. ... Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has completed 75.9% of his passes (195-for-257), which leads the SEC and ranks third nationally. He's thrown multiple TD passes in four straight games.

