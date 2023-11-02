LSU-Shreveport edges rival Centenary in thrilling Kings Highway clash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Once down, 15-2, LSU-Shreveport pulls out a gritty victory over Centenary, 67-64.

The Gents shot 51 percent from the field, compared to 8-for-26 shooting for the Pilots in the first 20 minutes of play.

Paul King led the Pilots with 15 points in the victory. Quentin Beverly recorded 20 points, along with Seth Thomas who had 18.

LSU-Shreveport will host John Melvin, next Wednesday morning at 11:00. Centenary will greet Texas College at the Gold Dome, November 8 at 7:30.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.