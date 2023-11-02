Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

LSU-Shreveport edges rival Centenary in thrilling Kings Highway clash

For the second straight season, the Pilots open the season with a win over the Gents
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Once down, 15-2, LSU-Shreveport pulls out a gritty victory over Centenary, 67-64.

The Gents shot 51 percent from the field, compared to 8-for-26 shooting for the Pilots in the first 20 minutes of play.

Paul King led the Pilots with 15 points in the victory. Quentin Beverly recorded 20 points, along with Seth Thomas who had 18.

LSU-Shreveport will host John Melvin, next Wednesday morning at 11:00. Centenary will greet Texas College at the Gold Dome, November 8 at 7:30.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
Water restored in Bossier City; boil advisory issued
Garrett Simmons
Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles

Latest News

Gents score a touchdown
Undefeated Centenary football visits Arkansas Baptist this weekend
Brian Kelly during news conference
Brian Kelly previews LSU game against Alabama
Demons players celebrate following play
Northwestern State football players react to season’s cancellation
LSU Tigers
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll