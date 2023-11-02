Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 24/7 location will bring 80 new jobs to the area.

On Nov. 2, Love’s Travel Stops opens its new Shreveport location, off of Interstate 49, at Exit 215, 5430 North Market Street. This new location adds 80 jobs and 109 truck parking spaces in Caddo Parish.

The location will be open 24/7 and offers bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks, and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technology.

“Love’s is excited to add two new locations across the nation’s highways to cater to customers in Shreveport and Herculaneum,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “These two locations will offer a diverse list of food choices, including Love’s brand-named snacks, fresh food options, restaurant concepts, and more.”

Features of the new location:

More than 14,000 square feet.

Carl’s Jr. (opening Nov. 6).

109 truck parking spaces.

66 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2000 split between Northwood High School and Green Oaks High School in Shreveport.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.