Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Shreveport

Love's Travel Stops opens location in Shreveport.
Love's Travel Stops opens location in Shreveport.(Love's Travel Stops)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 24/7 location will bring 80 new jobs to the area.

On Nov. 2, Love’s Travel Stops opens its new Shreveport location, off of Interstate 49, at Exit 215, 5430 North Market Street. This new location adds 80 jobs and 109 truck parking spaces in Caddo Parish.

The location will be open 24/7 and offers bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks, and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technology.

“Love’s is excited to add two new locations across the nation’s highways to cater to customers in Shreveport and Herculaneum,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “These two locations will offer a diverse list of food choices, including Love’s brand-named snacks, fresh food options, restaurant concepts, and more.”

Features of the new location:

  • More than 14,000 square feet.
  • Carl’s Jr. (opening Nov. 6).
  • 109 truck parking spaces.
  • 66 car parking spaces.
  • Three RV parking spaces.
  • Seven diesel bays.
  • Seven showers.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • CAT scale.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2000 split between Northwood High School and Green Oaks High School in Shreveport.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Water restored in Bossier City; boil advisory issued
Derailment in Rodessa, La.
Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy. 1 closed
Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Mark Perez, DOB: 1/10/1986
Man wanted for alleged molestation of 2 kids under age 10

Latest News

DOTD crews inspecting road and bridge conditions along I-55 on Wed., Oct. 25 where 168 cars...
I-55 repairs could take up to two weeks, DOTD says
RV fire on Barron Road.
Caddo Parish firefighters put out RV fire
TraDavion Hughes, DOB 05/07/98
Shreveport man found guilty of Brownlee slaying
On Barron Road, Caddo Parish firefighters combat an RV fire.
RV fire put out by Caddo Parish firefighters