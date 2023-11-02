Getting Answers
Louisiana Tech announces new leadership

A well-known name has been announced as the new president of Louisiana Tech University.
By Brittney Hazelton and Steven Maxwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a new era for one of North Louisiana’s top schools.

Louisiana Tech University has announced that Jim Henderson will be taking over as president. A well-known name, Henderson has led Bossier Parish Community College, Northwestern State University, and was the head of the U.L. system.

Henderson sits down with KSLA to discuss his new position and what is next for the university.

