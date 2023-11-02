Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
INTERVIEW: KSLA’s Steven Maxwell speaks with Sen. Cassidy on Speaker Johnson, war in Israel

when asked what impact Congressman Mike Johnson’s House speakership will have on Louisiana,...
when asked what impact Congressman Mike Johnson’s House speakership will have on Louisiana, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy replied, “It never hurts to have a person in a position of power to understand your issues as well.”
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he was not surprised when Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson was elected as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It kind of made sense to me,” he said during an interview with KSLA News 12′s Steven Maxwell.

Just look at Johnson’s skill set, Cassidy said. He chaired the largest caucus of the House Republican Conference, he has good relations with people, “he’s always doing his work, always showing up, always prepared with constructive ideas,” Cassidy said in appraising how strong Johnson is.

Cassidy also explained why he thinks Johnson “will have a lot more gray hair in a year than he does right now.”

And when asked what impact Johnson’s speakership will have on Louisiana, the senator replied, “It never hurts to have a person in a position of power to understand your issues as well.”

Having just returned from Israel, Cassidy also said he completely understands why Israel has decided it no longer can have Hamas on its border. “The Israelis want to destroy Hamas, and we should support them,” Cassidy later added.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

