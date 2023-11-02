High-speed chase ends with fatal accident

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A high-speed chase from Texarkana into Hempstead County ended with the death of one.

On Nov. 1, Arkansas State Police were involved in a high-speed chase from Texarkana that ended violently in Hempstead County, Ark. Steven Martin Jr., 35, was driving a gray KIA Sportage heading eastbound on Interstate 30.

As he was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane then veered to the right and exited the roadway. Martin Jr. struck two large trees before coming to a final stop.

Martin Jr. has been pronounced dead.

Fatal crash in Hempstead county. (ksla)

