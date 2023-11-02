Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

High-speed chase ends with fatal accident

Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
Fatal crash in Hempstead county.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton and Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A high-speed chase from Texarkana into Hempstead County ended with the death of one.

On Nov. 1, Arkansas State Police were involved in a high-speed chase from Texarkana that ended violently in Hempstead County, Ark. Steven Martin Jr., 35, was driving a gray KIA Sportage heading eastbound on Interstate 30.

As he was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane then veered to the right and exited the roadway. Martin Jr. struck two large trees before coming to a final stop.

Martin Jr. has been pronounced dead.

Fatal crash in Hempstead county.
Fatal crash in Hempstead county.(ksla)
KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Water restored in Bossier City; boil advisory issued
Derailment in Rodessa, La.
Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy. 1 closed
Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Mark Perez, DOB: 1/10/1986
Man wanted for alleged molestation of 2 kids under age 10

Latest News

Louisiana Tech new leader announced
Louisiana Tech announces new leadership
CADA holds discussion panel for NWLA
CADA named crisis response service provider of northwest Louisiana
Green Oaks students celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop
Green Oaks students pay homage to hip hop artists at State Fair
when asked what impact Congressman Mike Johnson’s House speakership will have on Louisiana,...
INTERVIEW: KSLA’s Steven Maxwell speaks with Sen. Cassidy on Speaker Johnson, war in Israel