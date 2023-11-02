High-speed chase ends with fatal accident
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A high-speed chase from Texarkana into Hempstead County ended with the death of one.
On Nov. 1, Arkansas State Police were involved in a high-speed chase from Texarkana that ended violently in Hempstead County, Ark. Steven Martin Jr., 35, was driving a gray KIA Sportage heading eastbound on Interstate 30.
As he was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane then veered to the right and exited the roadway. Martin Jr. struck two large trees before coming to a final stop.
Martin Jr. has been pronounced dead.
