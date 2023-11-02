Getting Answers
Green Oaks students pay homage to hip hop artists at State Fair

By Donna Keeya
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Green Oaks Performing Arts students, their debut on the State Fair stage was more than a performance; they paid homage to 50 years of hip hop.

“They brought a lot of the elements of the old school, start in the beginning and brought them to a time period in which people can relate to many of the artists today,” Principal Steven Grant said. “And they highlighted some of the Louisiana artists, which lets everybody know Louisiana plays a huge role in the history of hip hop itself.”

The school’s performing arts department expressed pride in their students. KSLA was told that the students prepared for nine weeks, doing research on different groups, sounds, fashions and more.

“A lot of our kids didn’t even know that so many artists came from their own state, so it was just amazing just to give them that experience,” said Kimberly Johnson, head of the performing arts department.

Throughout the performance, students took the stage in different outfits as they transcended through different eras.

“I was scared, I’m not going to lie, my heart was beating fast, but it was fine. And we had some ups and downs about how we are going to do this, and I think we did good,” said Shalliah Terry, a performer.

Deshayla Harrison, another performer, felt similarly and the nerves disappeared when it was time to perform.

“I sometimes have stage fright, but at the moment while I’m dancing and performing, it’s like all of the frights and nervousness, it’s like a relief,” she explained.

