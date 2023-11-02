Christmas tree fundraiser and auction being held to raise funds for babies in NICU

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Festival of Trees fundraiser is underway at the historical Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council (TRAHC) building in downtown Texarkana. The event is benefitting the nonprofit group Fearfully and Wonderfully Made.

“Fearfully and Wonderfully Made is a nonprofit ministry that offers support to babies that are in the NICU, to their families, as well as nurses,” said Katie Swenson, executive director of the nonprofit organization.

The nonprofit began in 2021. Swenson says the Festival of Trees is their first in-person fundraiser.

“We don’t know what to expect, but we are very hopeful we will have a good showing of people to come,” Swenson said.

The festival is built around 14 trees decorated by designers, businesses, and individuals across the Texarkana area. There’s no charge to view the trees at the TRAHC building. They will remain on display until Saturday night (Nov. 4), when they will be auctioned off.

“Since 2021, we have delivered over 400 blessing bags, so it’s a backpack just loaded down with all kind of things that a family may need while they are in the NICU,” Swenson said.

Mykayla Jones and her two children were out viewing the trees Wednesday, Nov. 1. Jones says for her, this fundraising event is personal. She says her youngest child was a NICU baby.

“It was so comforting to me to have someone who understood what I was going through at the time, offering her support to me, her guidance and her wisdom,” Jones said.

Saturday night’s gala and auction will be held at the TRAHC building in downtown Texarkana at 7 p.m.

